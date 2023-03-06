AIIMS releases INI CET 2023 exam dates; check full schedule

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has released the exam dates for the July 2023 session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023. The detailed schedule is available at the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in/info/keydates_2023.html.

According to the official notification, the AIIMS INI CET July 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Following that, the result is expected to release by May 13.

Following this, the INI-CET PG (MD/ MS/ MCh (6 years) /DM (6 years)/ MDS) January, 2024 session exam will be conducted on November 5, 2023. The result for the January 2024 session will release on November 11. The counselling dates for both the exams will be released later at the official AIIMS website.

Candidates should remember that all the INI CET exam dates are currently tentative, and can be changed by the institute.

In addition to the INI CET dates, the institute has also announced exam and result dates for INI-SSET (DM/M.Ch (3yrs.)/MD (Hospital Administration) July, 2023 session, Fellowship Programme July, 2023 session, BSc (Hons) Nursing 2023, BSc (Hons) Para-Medical courses 2023, SR/SD Exam July session, MSc courses, M Biotechnology, BSc Nursing (Post – Basic) 2023, MSc Nursing 2023, and more.