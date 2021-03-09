AIIMS Psychology PhD not recognised by RCI, HC seeks reply

The court was told a “Clinical Psychologist” under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, needs a qualification in Clinical Psychology which needs to be approved and recognised by RCI.

OBSERVING THAT it would be “quite ironic” if the PhD degree in Clinical Psychology from AIIMS is not recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) when even diploma courses are recognised by it, the Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the RCI to take a decision within 30 days on a representation regarding recognition of the course as a qualification for rehabilitation professionals.

The court made the observation and passed the order in a petition contending that PhD in Clinical Psychology from AIIMS has not been notified by the RCI under the schedule to Section 11(1) of RCI Act, 1992 — the degrees in the schedule are recognised qualifications for rehabilitation professionals.

The court was told that a “Clinical Psychologist” under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, needs a qualification in Clinical Psychology which needs to have approved and recognised by RCI.

While issuing a notice to the Centre, the RCI and other authorities in a case filed by a PhD-holder from AIIMS, the court asked them to place their stand on record before it within four weeks.

“The perusal of the schedule would reveal that even diploma courses are being recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India, and in the absence of a valid reason, it would be quite ironic if the PhD degree in Clinical Psychology from AIIMS, is not recognized in the said Schedule,” reads the order passed by Justice Prathiba M. Singh.

The court has also directed the Centre and RCI to place on record a copy of their decision on the representation made in October 2020 by the petitioner regarding the issue of recognition of the degree, before the next date of hearing. The case is listed for next hearing on May 7.