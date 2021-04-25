AIIMS postpones INI-CET 2021 amid rising COVID-19 cases

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to postpone the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2021. The exam is for seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) courses. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 8, but now it has been deferred until further notice.

“In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in May 2021: INI CET PG JULY [MD/MS/DM (6yrs)/MCh(6yrs)/MDS)] for July 2021 session,” read the official statement released by AIIMS.

Read | Medical students await return to foreign varsities, grapple with poor quality online classes, face fee hike

The new exam schedule has not been announced and the same will be released by AIIMS on their official website.

“The revised dates for the conduct of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through website http://www.aiimsexams.ac.in,” the statement added.

Earlier, AIIMS had decided to postpone the supplementary exams for MBBS second and third-year students. The decision was taken due to an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in May 2021. The second MBBS supplementary and final MBBS supplementary exams have been deferred until further notice. The practical exams, clinical exams and viva-voce of these exams, which were scheduled in the month of May, have also been postponed until further notice.

The INI-CET was conducted for the first time on November 20, 2020. AIIMS Delhi conducts this entrance test for admission to the PG courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) offered by eight AIIMS including AIIMS Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry and PGI Chandigarh.