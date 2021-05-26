AIIMS postpones BSc (H) Nursing and MSc entrance exams

These examinations are to be conducted for admission to 124 MSc nursing seats, 30 Post BSc nursing seats and, 571 BSc nursing seats at all AIIMS institutes. (Representational Photo/File)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on May 25 postponed entrance examinations for AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing 2021 and MSc courses. These examinations were previously scheduled to take place on June 14.

“In view of evolving situation due to Covid-19 outbreak the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in June 2021: M.SC Courses/ B.SC (H) Nursing”, said the official notice released by AIIMS.

The new dates for the examinations have not been released yet.

“The revised dates for conduct of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through website aiimsexams.ac.in”, the notice further stated. Candidates are thus advised to regularly check the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in- for updates and important notifications.

The last date for registrations for these examinations was May 25 and the concerned authorities will soon update the final official status of the application forms on its official website. Candidates whose applications have been accepted will then be able to download their admit cards from the website.

In order to access and download their admit cards, candidates will be required to enter details such as their RUC, registration number, security pin and password. These admit cards will ensure entry for candidates into the examination centres. Thus, candidates will be required to have a physical hard copy of their admit card in order to appear for the examination.

