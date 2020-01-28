AIIMS PhD entrance exam result 2020 declared: Steps to check merit list, counselling dates

AIIMS PhD merit list at aiimsexams.org (representational image) AIIMS PhD merit list at aiimsexams.org (representational image)

AIIMS PhD result January 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the result for the entrance exam conducted to enroll students in PhD programmes. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at aiimseams.org. This is the final result and includes the state I and II written exams as well as stage II lab-based assessment exam. Those who have made it through can now pursue PhD at AIIMS.

All candidates who have made it to the merit list will be considered for seats in order of merit that are available in the respective Department only irrespective of the project they had applied in. Allocation of seats will be one by physical counselling at AIIMS New Delhi on February 4.

AIIMS PhD result January 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on ‘final result Phd…’ under ‘important announcement’ in right panel

Step 3: Check the roll number, marks obtained

Candidates need to bring four passport sized photographs. roll number or admit card and all original educational certificates/NOC (if required), experience certificate(if any), Certificate of National Entrance Test-score card (for non-medical candidates) and fellowship award letter and any other certificate. Candidates can refer to the prospectus for documents documents needed during counselling.

