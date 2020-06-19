AIIMS PG result 2020 released, check direct link

AIIMS PG result 2020: Check result at aiimsexams.org AIIMS PG result 2020: Check result at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG result 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released the result for the entrance exam conducted to enroll candidates in the postgraduate courses MD, MS, MCh, DM, MDS. The merit list is available at the official website, aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS PG entrance exam was conducted on June 11.

Those who clear the exam will have to appear for the counselling process, the dates of which will be announced soon. After which candidates will be allotted seats in postgraduate (PG) courses across AIIMS including AIIMS, New Delhi and six other AIIMS – Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh for July 2020 session.

The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet.

AIIMS PG result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Open PDF, check roll number

Step 5: Take the print out, download

AIIMS PG counselling 2020: Documents needed

Offer letter, seat allocation letter, final registration slip, admit card, mark sheets of MBBS/BDS first, second and third professional exam, MBBS/BDS degree certificate, internship completion, registration certificate issued by MCI, class 10 and 12 certificates.

Candidates who are selected through the counselling will have to appear for a medical examination. The medical exam will be conducted by the board. The course will begin in July. In case, seats are left vacant, a spot counselling will also be conducted, as per the official notice.

