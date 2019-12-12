AIIMS PG (July) 2020 session: Basic registration process starts, check steps to apply

The basic registration process began on December 6, 2019. (File Photo; AIIMS) The basic registration process began on December 6, 2019. (File Photo; AIIMS)

AIIMS PG (July) 2020 session: All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the basic registration process for admissions in its AIIMS PG (July) 2020 session. The application process has begun on the official website – http://www.aiimsexams.org.

Candidates will be able to register themselves using their registration ID and password. The basic registration process began on December 6, 2019. The admission process will be conducted for (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) courses.

AIIMS PG (July) 2020 session: Eligibility

Application fee: The general, OBC category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 while the reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ OBC) need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200.

Academic qualification: Candidates must have an MBBS degree for MD/MS and BDS degree for MDS from an institution recognised by the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India.

AIIMS PG (July) 2020 session: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Academic courses”

Step 3: Click on the link that says, ‘MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs) PG course’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new web page.

Step 5: Register yourself or login through registration ID and password.

Step 6: Fill the application form, pay the fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

According to the official website, the entrance exam will be conducted on May 3, 2020 and the result notification will be released on May 8, 2020.

