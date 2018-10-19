AIIMS PG July 2019 registration begins, apply at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG July 2019: The online registration process has been started at the official website aiimsexams.org AIIMS PG July 2019: The online registration process has been started at the official website aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG July 2019: The online registration process for the AIIMS PG July exam has been started from Friday, October 19. The candidates can apply online through the official website, aiimsexams.org. The entrance examination of AIIMS PG 2019 is held twice a year, usually in January and July. Meanwhile, the registration process for the January session of AIIMS PG 2019 had been closed. The exam will be held on November 18 and the admit card will be released in the first week of the same month.

AIIMS PG 2019 offers admission to five MDS programmes and a total of approximately 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India. The colleges are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.

AIIMS PG 2019 eligibility criteria

— The medical aspirant should have an MBBS degree for MD/MS and BDS degree for MDS from an institution recognised by Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India.

— Candidates need to have completed one year of rotating internship on or before January 31, 2019.

— The general category candidates are required to have secured a minimum of 55 per cent aggregate in MBBS, while the candidates belonging to SC/ST category should have scored an aggregate of 50 per cent.

