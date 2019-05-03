Toggle Menu
AIIMS PG 2019 exam cancelled in Bhubaneswar due to cyclone Fanihttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/aiims-pg-july-2019-exam-cancelled-in-bhubaneswar-due-to-cyclone-fani-5709057/

AIIMS PG 2019 exam cancelled in Bhubaneswar due to cyclone Fani

AIIMS PG July 2019 exam: "AIIMS PG exam was scheduled on 5th May. Due to Fani Cyclone, there has been extensive damage in Bhubaneswar, affecting road, rail and air connectivity. As a result, AIIMS New delhi is cancelling the exam centre in Bhubaneswar," Ministry of Health mentioned in a tweet

AIIMS PG, AIIMS PG July exam, AIIMS PG July exam 2019, AIIMS PG July 2019 exam, AIIMS, AIIMS PG exam, cyclone fani odisha, cyclone puri, cyclone feni, puri cyclone, cyclone fani news, cyclone fani latest news, cyclone fani landfall, cyclone helpline numbers, weather today
AIIMS PG July 2019 exam cancelled for centres in Bhubaneswar due to Fani cyclone. PTI Photo

AIIMS PG July 2019 exam: The AIIMS PG 2019 examination, scheduled to be conducted on May 5, has been cancelled for the candidates having centres in Bhubaneswar. The Ministry of Health in a tweet mentioned that the AIIMS PG examination for centres in Bhubaneswar has been cancelled due to extensive damage caused in the city due to Fani cyclone.

“AIIMS PG exam was scheduled on 5th May. Due to Fani Cyclone, there has been extensive damage in Bhubaneswar, affecting road, rail and air connectivity. As a result, AIIMS New Delhi is cancelling the exam centre in Bhubaneswar,” Ministry of Health mentioned in a tweet.

The examination will be conducted once normalcy returned. “Another AIIMS PG exam will be conducted for students affected by the cancellation as soon as normalcy returns,” tweeted Ministry of Health.

Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Three dead in Odisha, storm headed towards West Bengal

Three people died in the cyclonic storm Fani (pronounced Foni) as it weakened from an ‘extremely severe’ to ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm, and is predicted to further weaken to a ‘severe storm’ in the next six hours.

The storm made landfall in Odisha this morning, which is on high alert with teams of the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) on standby for rescue and relief operations. Cyclone Fani has battered the coast of Odisha, uprooting trees and damaging buildings. Over one million people have been evacuated from coastal regions to shelters.

AIIMS PG 2019 offers admission to five MDS programmes and a total of approximately 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India. The colleges are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CBSE class 12 results: Regular study is the key to success, say toppers
2 JEE Advanced 2019: Application, syllabus, exam pattern, admit card
3 CBSE Class 12 results: Want to study design, says girl who topped in special needs category