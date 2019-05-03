AIIMS PG 2019 exam cancelled in Bhubaneswar due to cyclone Fani

AIIMS PG July 2019 exam: The AIIMS PG 2019 examination, scheduled to be conducted on May 5, has been cancelled for the candidates having centres in Bhubaneswar. The Ministry of Health in a tweet mentioned that the AIIMS PG examination for centres in Bhubaneswar has been cancelled due to extensive damage caused in the city due to Fani cyclone.

“AIIMS PG exam was scheduled on 5th May. Due to Fani Cyclone, there has been extensive damage in Bhubaneswar, affecting road, rail and air connectivity. As a result, AIIMS New Delhi is cancelling the exam centre in Bhubaneswar,” Ministry of Health mentioned in a tweet.

#AIIMS PG exam was scheduled on 5th May. Due to #FaniCyclone, there has been extensive damage in #Bhubaneswar, affecting road, rail and air connectivity. As a result, @aiims_newdelhi is cancelling the exam centre in Bhubaneswar. #CycloneFaniUpdates — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 3, 2019

The examination will be conducted once normalcy returned. “Another AIIMS PG exam will be conducted for students affected by the cancellation as soon as normalcy returns,” tweeted Ministry of Health.

Another #AIIMS PG exam will be conducted for students affected by the cancellation as soon as normalcy returns. #CycloneFaniUpdates #FaniCyclone — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 3, 2019

Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Three dead in Odisha, storm headed towards West Bengal

Three people died in the cyclonic storm Fani (pronounced Foni) as it weakened from an ‘extremely severe’ to ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm, and is predicted to further weaken to a ‘severe storm’ in the next six hours.

The storm made landfall in Odisha this morning, which is on high alert with teams of the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) on standby for rescue and relief operations. Cyclone Fani has battered the coast of Odisha, uprooting trees and damaging buildings. Over one million people have been evacuated from coastal regions to shelters.

AIIMS PG 2019 offers admission to five MDS programmes and a total of approximately 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India. The colleges are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.