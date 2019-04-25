AIIMS PG July 2019 admit card released, how to download

AIIMS PG July exam 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released the admit card for the entrance examination to be conducted in the July 2019. The hall ticket for the PG exam is available at the official website- aiimsexams.org.

The PG July 2019 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2019.

AIIMS PG July 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

AIIMS PG 2019: Eligibility criteria

— The medical aspirant should have an MBBS degree for MD/MS and BDS degree for MDS from an institution recognised by Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India.

— Candidates need to have completed one year of rotating internship on or before January 31, 2019.

— The general category candidates are required to have secured a minimum of 55 per cent aggregate in MBBS, while the candidates belonging to SC/ST category should have scored an aggregate of 50 per cent.

AIIMS PG 2019 offers admission to five MDS programmes and a total of approximately 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India. The colleges are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.