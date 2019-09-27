AIIMS PG January 2020 final registration process begins, check details

AIIMS PG January 2020 final registration process: The online registration process for the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS January 2020) session has been started. The candidates can complete their application process through the website- aiimsexams.org.

The online registration process will be closed on October 11, 2019. The candidates can check their application status on October 21, 2019.

The entrance examination will be conducted in computer mode on November 17, 2019. The admit card for the examination will be available on the website on November 6, 2019.

The results are expected to be declared on November 22, 2019. The counselling process will be conducted on December 2, 2019.

Application fee:

The general, OBC category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 while the reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ OBC) need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200.

AIIMS PG 2019: Eligibility criteria

— The medical aspirant should have an MBBS degree for MD/MS and BDS degree for MDS from an institution recognised by Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India.

— Candidates need to have completed one year of rotating internship on or before January 31, 2019.

— The general category candidates are required to have secured a minimum of 55 per cent aggregate in MBBS, while the candidates belonging to SC/ST category should have scored an aggregate of 50 per cent.

AIIMS PG 2019 offers admission to five MDS programmes and a total of approximately 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India. The colleges are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.