Toggle Menu
AIIMS PG first round counselling result declared: Check how to check, documents neededhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/aiims-pg-first-round-counselling-result-declared-check-how-to-check-documents-needed-aiimsexams-org-5820580/

AIIMS PG first round counselling result declared: Check how to check, documents needed

AIIMS PG counselling round one result 2019: Check result at aiimsexams.org. The selected candidates need to report at allotted AIIMS with documents by July 10, 5 pm.

aiims, first round seat allotment result, aiims seat allotment result, aiims first round allotment result, aiims first round seat allotment, aiims aiims mbbs exam
AIIMS counselling round one result 2019: Check merit list at aiimseams.org. (Source: Screen grab from official webiste)

AIIMS PG counselling round one result 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released the result of the first counselling round conducted for admission at the institute in postgraduate courses. The list of selected candidates along with the institute allotted to them has been displayed at the official website, aiimsexams.org.

The selected candidates will have to undergo document verification and medical examination. Candidates will also have to pay a fee as in order to book their seat. The candidate will have to go to the allotted AIIMS by 5 pm on July 10, after which the process will be closed.

Read| Top medical colleges in India

AIIMS PG counselling round one result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org
Step 2: On the homepage click on AIIMS PG counselling result link in the right top corner
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Open PDF, check roll number
Step 5: Take print out, download

AIIMS PG counselling round one result 2019: Documents needed

— Offer Letter
— Seat allocation letter
— Final Registration Slip
— Admit Card issued by AIIMS.
— Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS first, second and third professional exam
— MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate.
— Internship completion
— Registration certificate issued by MCI
— Class 10 and 12 certificate

A total of three counselling rounds will be held. Candidates who did not participate in the first round of online seat allocation or counselling are not eligible for the second and third round of counselling but can participate in the open round of seat allocation and counselling.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 NTA AIAPGET admit card 2019 released: How to download
2 MCC NEET counselling round 2 registrations open: How to apply for admission to MBBS, BDS courses
3 APSCHE postpones AP EAMCET option entry process: Check when and how to book a seat