AIIMS PG first round counselling result declared: Check how to check, documents needed

AIIMS PG counselling round one result 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released the result of the first counselling round conducted for admission at the institute in postgraduate courses. The list of selected candidates along with the institute allotted to them has been displayed at the official website, aiimsexams.org.

Advertising

The selected candidates will have to undergo document verification and medical examination. Candidates will also have to pay a fee as in order to book their seat. The candidate will have to go to the allotted AIIMS by 5 pm on July 10, after which the process will be closed.

Read| Top medical colleges in India

AIIMS PG counselling round one result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage click on AIIMS PG counselling result link in the right top corner

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Open PDF, check roll number

Step 5: Take print out, download

AIIMS PG counselling round one result 2019: Documents needed

— Offer Letter

— Seat allocation letter

— Final Registration Slip

— Admit Card issued by AIIMS.

— Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS first, second and third professional exam

— MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate.

— Internship completion

— Registration certificate issued by MCI

— Class 10 and 12 certificate

A total of three counselling rounds will be held. Candidates who did not participate in the first round of online seat allocation or counselling are not eligible for the second and third round of counselling but can participate in the open round of seat allocation and counselling.