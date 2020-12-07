AIIMS PG final entrance result 2021 released, here’s how to check

AIIMS PG final entrance result available at aiimsexams.org. Representational image/ file

AIIMS PG final entrance result 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released the final result for the entrance exam conducted to enroll candidates in the postgraduate courses MD, MS, MCh, DM and MDS. The merit list is available at the official website, aiimsexams.org. The candidates have been selected on the basis of online entrance exam and practical assessment.

According to AIIMS, “On the basis of CBT online (stage-I) entrance examination held on Friday, November 20 and departmental clinical/ practical/ lab based assessment (stage-II) held on December 2 to 4, the following candidates have been selected in different Departments of AIIMS New Delhi and six other AIIMS- Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and 6 Rishikesh for admission to DM/ MCh and MD (Hospital administration) courses for January session.” Earlier, the stage 1 result was released in November.

AIIMS PG final entrance result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the link- “Final result of DM/MCh/MD (Hospital administration) January 2021 entrance examination.”

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates must produce all the required documents at the time of reporting- offer letter, seat allocation letter, final registration slip, admit card, mark sheets of MBBS/BDS first, second and third professional exam, MBBS/BDS degree certificate, internship completion, registration certificate issued by MCI, class 10 and 12 certificates.

