AIIMS PG entrance result declared, check stage II details

AIIMS PG result at aiimsexams.org (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational) AIIMS PG result at aiimsexams.org (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

AIIMS PG entrance result: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) released the result of stage-I of the online entrance exam for postgraduate entrance exam including DM, Mch, MD course. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at aiimsexams.org. the exam was held on November 20. Those who clear it will have to appear for stage II exams.

For each available seat, three times the number of candidates have been called for the departmental assessment, as per the official notice. Selected candidates will have to upload the following documents at aiimsexams.org through ‘My Page’ using log-in credentials. The last date to upload documents is November 29. Check the list of documents needed –

— Date of birth certificate

— Graduation certificate

— Postgraduation certificate

Read | Five MBBS seats reserved for Covid warriors’ children: Harsh Vardhan

— Senior residency certificate

— Certificate or documents in support of ex-army personnel or ex-serviceman or commissioned officer

— Any other certificate or document for the respective fellowship programme, where needed

— Institution preference choice form

The stage-II exams will be held in online mode, the date of departmental assessment and list of roll number is released. The stage-II exams will begin on December 2. To check the details, candidates need to follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link

Read | Does NEP seek to end reservation policy? Yechury asks PM

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

Step 4: Check date-based on the department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd