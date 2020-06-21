AIIMS PG counselling 2020: First round seat allocation begins today

AIIMS PG counselling 2020: Apply at aiimsexams.org. AIIMS PG counselling 2020: Apply at aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS PG counselling 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has commenced the counselling process or seat allocation for the first round of seat allocation from Sunday, June 21. The candidates who have applied for the admission can visit the official website- aiimsexams.org to fill the choices of online counselling for the first round.

The online window will be closed on June 23 at 5 pm. The mock first round of seat allocation will be announced on June 24, and the final seat allocation on June 30. The result of PG entrance exam was announced on June 19 for admission to postgraduate courses MD, MS, MCh, DM, MDS.

AIIMS PG counselling 2020: Documents needed

— Offer letter

— Seat allocation letter

— Final registration slip

— Admit card

— Mark sheets of MBBS/BDS first, second and third professional exam

— MBBS/BDS degree certificate

— Internship completion

— Registration certificate issued by MCI

— Class 10 and 12 certificates

Candidates who are selected through the counselling will have to appear for a medical examination. The medical exam will be conducted by the board. The course will begin in July. In case, seats are left vacant, a spot counselling will also be conducted, as per the official notice.

The candidates will be allotted seats in postgraduate (PG) courses across AIIMS including AIIMS, New Delhi and six other AIIMS – Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh for July 2020 session.

