AIIMS PG counselling 2019 schedule released at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG counselling 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has started the process for online seat allocation/counselling for admission to various postgraduate courses (MD/MS/DM 6 yrs/M.Ch 6 yrs/MDS) in AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubhaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur & Rishikesh for the July 2019 session today – June 20 (Thursday).

The MBBS postgraduate 2019 examination was conducted on May 5, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the same. can check their result at the official website, aiimsexams.org by using their log-in credentials. The Mock round for online seat allocation and counselling will begin from June 25, 2019. Information about further rounds of counselling will be displayed on the website.

AIIMS PG counselling 2019: Last ranks for MD/MS course

For unreserved category candidates, the category rank is 2370, overall rank is 2370 and the percentile is 90.080. For OBC candidates, the category rank is 1010, overall rank is 3443 and the percentile is 85.574. The category rank for SC candidates is 537, overall rank is 9239 and percentile is 61.295. For candidates belonging to the ST category, the category rank is 170, overall rank is 11932 and the percentile is 50.017.

AIIMS PG counselling 2019: Last ranks for MDS course

For unreserved category candidates, the category rank and overall rank is 73 and the percentile is 97.196. For OBC candidates, category rank is 24, overall rank is 62 and percentile is 97.625. For SC candidates, category rank is 8, overall rank is 358 and percentile is 86.137, while for ST candidates, category rank is 9, overall rank is 1000 and the percentile is 61.098.

AIIMS PG 2019 offers admission to five MDS programmes and a total of approximately 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences. Apart from the main center in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India.