AIIMS PG admit card released: Check rules to appear for exam

AIIMS PG admit card: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the admit card for the entrance exam to be held for postgraduate courses and BSc post-basic nursing today. Candidates who have applied for the courses can download their admit card from the official website, aiimsexams.org.

This year, the admit cards contain a declaration, as a first-ever measure. It reads, “Please note that no-one shall be denied permission to appear for the examination, unless it violates the directives/advisories of Government (Central/State) effective on the day of examination in relation to COVID-19”

AIIMS PG admit card: Steps to download

Students can download admit card by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on ‘academic courses’ button

Step 3: Click on course you have applied for, click on ‘proceed’ in pop-up box

Step 4: Click on ‘register/login’ in the left-hand panel

Step 5: Log-in using details, download admit card

The exam will be held amid strict norms with regards to COVID-19. The exam for five courses will be held on June 11 across 150 cities. AIIMS informed that the number of candidates to appear from one exam centre will be reduced to 50 per cent to ensure social distancing.

To ensure the staggered entry of candidates, every examinee will get the time window for their entry via message or email. Upon entering, candidates will have to scan the barcode and read the room they have to appear for the exam. This will be done without any physical contact.

At the registration desk, not more than 30 candidates will be allowed at one time. Here, the face of candidates will be captured by a camera and thumb impression after sanitising will be done to marking attendance. Face masks are mandatory, however, candidates need not carry a photograph to the exam centres, as per rules stated by AIIMS.

