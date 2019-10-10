AIIMS PG admission 2020 revised registration schedule released, check important dates

AIIMS PG admission 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi released the revised schedule for AIIMS PG 2020. The revised schedule has been released for the MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years), MDS courses.
The final registration process which was earlier schedule to be closed on Friday, October 11, 2019 has been extended further to October 16. The candidates can apply through the official website- aiimsexams.org.
AIIMS PG 2020: Check revised schedule
Last date of generation of code and final registration for completion of other details: Qualification, city choices, payment
Earlier- October 11, 2019
Revised- October 16, 2019
Date for checking status of final registration: Accepted / rejected with reasons
Earlier- October 21, 2019
Revised- October 23, 2019
Last date of submission of required documents for regularisation of rejected application
Earlier- October 25
Revised- October 29, 2019
Last date for receiving of “No Objection” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for Foreign National candidate”
Earlier- October 25
Revised- October 29, 2019
Last date of submission of sponsored certificate
Earlier- October 25
Revised- October 29.
The entrance examination will be conducted in computer mode on November 17, 2019. The admit card for the examination will be available on the website on November 6, 2019.
The results are expected to be declared on November 22, 2019. The counselling process will be conducted on December 2, 2019.