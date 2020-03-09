AIIMS PG 2020 registration dates revised, check new schedule

AIIMS PG 2020: The correction window will open from March 9 AIIMS PG 2020: The correction window will open from March 9

AIIMS PG 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revised the schedule for final registration and the dates of activating correction link for basic registrations. As per the revised schedule, the date of correction/ re-upload for rejected images will commence from March 9, and is scheduled to be closed on March 11, 2020. The application window will be closed by 5 pm.

The AIIMS PG examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 3, 2020. The examination will be conducted in the online mode and MCQ mode at designated test centres all over India. This is for admission to July session of master’s level classes. The admission to undergraduate courses of AIIMS are taking place through NEET.

The admit card for the examination will be available online by April-end, as per the latest schedule. Candidates will be able to download it from the official website aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS PG exam pattern

The paper consists of 200 questions in total. The MCQ questions are further catregorised into these sub-categories of questions Multiple True False Type, Match the Following Type, Sequential Arrangement Type, Multiple Completion Type, Reason Assertion Type, Extended Matching Items / Questions (EMI /EMQ), Single Best Answer Type.

AIIMS PG 2020 offers admission to five MDS programmes and a total of approximately 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India. The colleges are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.

