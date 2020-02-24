AIIMS PG 2020 on May 3, here’s exam pattern and marking scheme

AIIMS PG entrance exam on May 3 (Representational image) AIIMS PG entrance exam on May 3 (Representational image)

All PG medical aspirants may note that the prestigious medical institution of India, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be holding the AIIMS PG 2020 July session admission examination on Sunday, May 3. The examination will be conducted in the online mode and MCQ mode at designated test centres all over India.

For this exam, the final status of accepted and rejected basic registration is going to be visible from February 27, at aiimsexams.org.

With the exam day drawing closer, and here it may be noted that before the exam AIIMS PG 2020 admit card will be released, doctors who have been eyeing for admissions in the MD/MS programs should thus pull up their sleeves and put in all their hard work into their preparation.

As an essential part of your preparation, you should check the exam pattern and marking scheme.

AIIMS PG Exam Pattern

The question paper consists of 200 questions in total. The MCQ questions are further categorized into these sub-categories of questions.

— Multiple True False Type

— Match the Following Type

— Sequential Arrangement Type

— Multiple Completion Type

— Reason Assertion Type

— Extended Matching Items / Questions (EMI /EMQ)

— Single Best Answer Type

The marking scheme of the AIIMS PG examination is a little different than that of its counterparts. You can check the following evaluation criteria from below.

— No marks are allotted for any unanswered question.

Knowing the exam pattern helps you with the analysis of which part of the preparation to do first, what design of questions would be asked and how the candidate is supposed to answer the same. It will give you a sense of confidence when you are a little aware of what kind of question paper would appear before you on the D-day.

At this point it is also relevant to highlight that for the exam day, one should go through all instructions that AIIMS will issue in the July session PG exam admit card.

The trick involves a step by step hierarchy for AIIMS PG 2020 preparation.

— Learning

— Preparation from Books/ Previous Year Question Paper

— Analysing the Exam Pattern

— Repeating step 1 and step 2

— Evaluating yourself with the help of marking scheme

This is recommended for better scores/rank in AIIMS PG July 2020 Result.

Since the All India Institute of Medical Sciences is considered as an institute of national importance, the race for securing its seats for post graduation studies is hard. But a mix of hard work and smartwork is the key to make pace with the competition involved. Applying this trick along with hard work will surely earn you a good rank in the result of AIIMS PG 2020 entrance exam. Wish you good luck!

