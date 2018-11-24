AIIMS PG 2019 entrance exam results declared, check at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG 2019 entrance results: All India Institute of Medical Science has released the results of entrance examination for PG January 2019 session. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination that was conducted on November 18 can check the results through the official website, aiimsexams.org. The entrance examination was held for admission to various MD courses at AIIMS New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Patna, Jodhpur, Raipur and Rishikesh.

AIIMS PG 2019 entrance exam results declared: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

AIIMS PG 2019 offers admission to five MDS programmes and a total of approximately 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India.