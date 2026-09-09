AIIMS NORCET 11 Admit Card 2026 Today: When and where to download?

AIIMS NORCET 11 Admit Card 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will release the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 11 today, on September 9, 2026. The hall ticket can be downloaded online through the official AIIMS examinations website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The NORCET stage-I exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 12.
According to the official notification NORCET admit card is scheduled for release today, however AIIMS has not specified a particular time at which the hall ticket would be made available.
The NORCET 11 recruitment is for Nursing Officer posts across participating medical institutions. These include AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC, CIP Ranchi, other Central Government hospitals in Delhi and NITRD, among the participating institutions covered under the recruitment. The recruitment was notified under Notice No. 103/2026.
Candidates appearing for NORCET 11 can download the admit card through the official AIIMS examination website, using their registered credentials.
Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Step 2: Open the NORCET 11 Examination section.
Step 3: Click on the Admit Card link.
Step 4: Enter your required login credentials.
Step 5: Download and save the NORCET 11 admit card.
Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card for the examination.
The hall ticket contains details including the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, venue address, reporting instructions and other examination-day guidelines.
AIIMS NORCET 11 exam pattern
NORCET 11 is conducted in two stages. Stage-I, scheduled for September 12, will be a computer-based test comprising 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks, to be completed in 90 minutes.
It includes 80 questions from nursing subjects and 20 questions covering general knowledge and aptitude. There is a negative marking of one-third mark for every incorrect answer. Stage-I is qualifying in nature, with its marks not being counted towards the final merit.
Candidates qualifying Stage-I will be eligible for Stage-II, or the mains examination, scheduled for September 30. Stage-II comprises 160 multiple-choice questions to be answered in 180 minutes and focuses on nursing subjects. Its marks are used for determining the final merit.