AIIMS NORCET 11 Admit Card 2026 Today: When and where to download?

AIIMS NORCET-11 Admit Card: Where to download? (Screengrab of official website)

AIIMS NORCET 11 Admit Card 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will release the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 11 today, on September 9, 2026. The hall ticket can be downloaded online through the official AIIMS examinations website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The NORCET stage-I exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 12.

According to the official notification NORCET admit card is scheduled for release today, however AIIMS has not specified a particular time at which the hall ticket would be made available.

The NORCET 11 recruitment is for Nursing Officer posts across participating medical institutions. These include AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC, CIP Ranchi, other Central Government hospitals in Delhi and NITRD, among the participating institutions covered under the recruitment. The recruitment was notified under Notice No. 103/2026.