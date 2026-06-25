AIIMS Social Media Restriction: Posting reels or patient details can now get you suspended

Students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will no longer be allowed to use the institute’s name, logo, emblem, or branding across digital platforms without authorisation. In a recent notification, the institute issued a set of social media guidelines that prohibit students, resident doctors, faculty members, and employees from using the name “AIIMS, New Delhi,” its logo, emblem, or official branding in any digital or print content without prior written approval.

According to the institute, the guidelines are intended to prevent the misuse of its institutional identity, protect patient confidentiality, and promote responsible communication on social media platforms.

Who comes under the new rules?

The guidelines cast a wide net, covering almost everyone associated with AIIMS Delhi. This includes undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students, resident doctors and super-speciality trainees, as well as faculty members, researchers and administrative staff. Student organisations such as the Academic Society Association (ASA), Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) and Students’ Union bodies (SYS) have also been brought under the framework.

The rules further extend to departments, centres and institutional bodies that operate official communication channels, along with any third-party collaborators who have been granted access to AIIMS-managed platforms.

Disciplinary and legal consequences for violations

AIIMS has warned that misuse of its name, logo or institutional identity, as well as violations of the social media policy, could invite both disciplinary and legal action. Depending on the nature of the violation, individuals may face written warnings, suspension of access privileges, restrictions on participation in institutional activities or derecognition of student bodies.

The institute has also introduced a takedown mechanism under which objectionable or non-compliant content must be removed within 12 hours of receiving a takedown notice. The notification directs all Heads of Departments and Centre Chiefs to circulate the guidelines among faculty members, residents, students, researchers and administrative staff for immediate compliance.

Patient privacy concerns

The notification places particular emphasis on protecting patient confidentiality. Students, doctors and employees have been instructed not to share patient photographs, medical records, case details or discussions related to treatment on social media platforms. AIIMS has clarified that such information cannot be posted even when the patient is not directly identifiable, warning that any disclosure may amount to a breach of medical ethics as well as data protection obligations.

Use of AIIMS name and branding

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A major focus of the policy is the use of AIIMS Delhi’s name, logo and institutional identity online. The institute has made it clear that no individual or group can use AIIMS branding without prior approval. The restriction covers everything from event posters and banners to social media posts, videos, reels, blogs and accounts on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and X that may create the impression of official representation.

Even where permission has been granted, users must adhere to the institute’s prescribed branding standards.

Additional requirements for official accounts

Departments, centres and student bodies that run official or semi-official social media pages will face additional compliance requirements. Such accounts must be formally registered with the concerned authorities, details of account administrators and institutional email IDs must be provided, and a designated media coordinator must oversee content approval. The guidelines also require pages to clearly distinguish between student-generated and department-generated content.

At the same time, AIIMS has barred the publication of confidential information, defamatory material and content of a political or religious nature through institutional channels. Any sponsored posts or brand collaborations will require prior approval from the institute.