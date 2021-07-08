AIIMS MSc Nursing result 2021 declared, know how to check scores

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the result of MSc Nursing entrance test on its official website. The candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check the result at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The students who have qualified for the AIIMS MSc Nursing exams 2021 will be eligible for the counselling process. The seat allocation will be done in an online mode and time schedule for choice filling, rules and procedures of online seat allocation will be published on the official website soon.

How to check AIIMS MSc Nursing result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Result of the AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Course for 2021 session” link

Step 3: A new webpage will appear

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

“Results of candidates called for 1st round of seat allocation (online mode) for MSc Nursing course for AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur and AIIMS Rishikesh for 2021 session,” the official notice said.

The AIIMS conducted the entrance examination for MSc Nursing admission on June 27, 2021. The verification of certificates of the OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates will be done before the allotment of subjects in the first round of online counselling/seat allocation based on the certificate which is to be uploaded from July 14 to 19, 2021 on the official website.