AIIMS MBBS results 2018: Small towns can deliver big results, says Bathinda girl who secured second rank

Ramneek Kaur Mahal with father Dr Amanjeet Singh Mahal and mother Dr Brinder Kaur Mahalin.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Ramneek Kaur Mahal with father Dr Amanjeet Singh Mahal and mother Dr Brinder Kaur Mahalin.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

RAMNEEK KAUR Mahal, a Bathinda resident, secured the second rank (All India) in the entrance exam to AIIMS, the results of which were declared Monday. She scored 99 percentile. Ramneek was expecting a rank in the top 100, as she stood 10th in the NEET result declared recently. Mahal said, “After NEET result, I was optimistic that I can get a good rank in AIIMS entrance, too. However, AIR 2 came as a surprise.”

Mahal said, “Students from smaller towns are often considered average. However, the recent results have shown otherwise, as the topper is also from a small town, Lehragaga, of Punjab. Thus, place has nothing to do with it… you need to be determined. I took coaching from Bathinda itself and never went to bigger cities.”

She scored 97.6 per cent in Class XII. Mahal’s parents are doctors. Her father, Amanjeet Singh Mahal, is a rural medical officer with the state government while her mother Dr Barinder Kaur Mahal is a gynaecologist and she runs Tungwali Hospital in Bathinda town.

Ramneek said, “My first priority was AIIMS and this wish has been fulfilled. I used to sleep six-seven hours a day for the past two years and now I know I have to work harder in medical college. I will do that to fulfill my passion.”

She wants to be a neurologist. “The brain is the most complex organ in the human body and I want to research on it,” said Ramneek.

Panchkula girl secures third rank

Mehak Arora, a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, secured Rank 3 (All India) in the AIIMS entrance results. Mehak, who had got Rank 31 (All India) in the NEET results, said she resolved to become a doctor after she lost her father due to alleged negligence of doctors. Mehak stays with her mother, Renu Arora, who is a Charted Accountant.

“My father had tooth pain and was given a wrong injection by doctors and he passed away. That day I decided: I have to become a doctor,” she said. A martial arts enthusiast, Mehak secured 92.60 per cent in Class XII. She had done her Class XII from Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35.

Arora said consistency and hard work were the key to success. “I suggest that all those who are preparing for these exams should stay focused but at the same time, must not take any stress,” Mehak added.

