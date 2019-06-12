Toggle Menu
AIIMS MBBS result 2019: How to check marks at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS Results 2019: The exam was conducted on May 25 and May 26 (Saturday and Sunday) in which nearly three lakh students participated for 1207 seats for which result is available at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS Results 2019: Check result at aiimsexams.org (Representational image)

AIIMS MBBS Results 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi will be releasing the result anytime soon for the entrance exam conducted to enrol students in undergraduate courses at AIIMS across India. The result will be declared at the official website, aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS MBBS exam was conducted on May 25 and May 26 (Saturday and Sunday) in which nearly three lakh students participated for 1207 seats.

To clear the exam, students need to score at least 50 per cent marks in the entrance exam, For OBC the minimum marks are 45 per cent and for SC/ST the same is 40 per cent marks. The cut-off to be eligible for counselling will be released on June 18 (Tuesday). The total number of candidates eligible to participate in the first round of online seat allocation/counselling will be four times the number of seats available in each category.

AIIMS MBBS Results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org
Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ on the homepage
Step 3: Click on academics
Step 4: Click on MBBS
Step 5: Enter your credential in the allotted space
Step 6: Result will appear

Last year, the general or unreserved category candidates percentile is 98.83 while for OBC (NCL) is 97.01 or SC/ST is 93.65 marks and it is expected to be similar this year too.

