AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 @aiimsexams.org LIVE updates: 3 lakh students registered for 1207 seats

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 LIVE updates: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will declare the result for the entrance exam conducted to enrol students at the undergraduate level – MBBS courses in the AIIMS across the country today – June 12 (Wednesday). The AIIMS MBBS result 2019 will be available at the official website, aiimsexams.org. The entrance exam was conducted on May 25 and May 26 (Saturday and Sunday).
AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 LIVE updates: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘academic courses’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on candidate log-in
Step 5: Log-in using details
Step 6: Result will appear
The list of qualifying candidates for online counselling will be released on June 18 (Tuesday). The total number of candidates eligible to participate in the first round of online seat allocation/counselling will be four times the number of seats available in each category.
What happens to the vacant seats?
If the requisite number of eligible/ qualified candidates is not available for the seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes, the same will be filled out of the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and vice versa. In case candidates do not qualify from the SC/ST categories, vacant seats will be filled by candidates from the General/ Unreserved Category. Similarly, in case OBC seats remain vacant if the requisite number of eligible OBC candidates are not available, then these seats shall be made available to the General / Unreserved category
3 lakh applications for 1207 seats
Across the 15 AIIMS, a total of 1207 seats are available for which nearly 3 lakh candidates appeared.
Seat count increased
It has been decided to increase the MBBS seats provisionally from 50 to 100 in the AIIMS Mangalagiri and AIIMS Nagpur and intake of 50 MBBS seats in six new AIIMS viz. Raebareli, Kalyani, Gorakhpur, Bhatinda, Deogarh & Telangana from the Academic year 2019-20
AIIMS result 2019: Admission valid for these centers
The AIIMS New Delhi has conducted the exam. Selected candidates will be eligible for admission to other AIIMS including Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri (Guntur), Nagpur, Patna, Rae Bareli, Raipur, Rishikesh, Telangana, and Bathinda.
AIIMS MSc nursing entrance test: Students selected for first round of counselling
AIIMS has also declared the results of candidates called for the first round of counselling (physical mode) for M.Sc nursing course for AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Raipur and AIIMS Bhubaneswar for 2019 session. A total of 376 students from the unreserved category, 22 from ST category, 91 students from SC and 176 from OBC category have been selected. Further, 25 students from AIIMS New Delhi, in service.
AIIMS PhD result out
While the MBBS result is yet to be declared, the result for the AIIMS PhD programme has been declared at the official website, aiimsexams.org. The result is for January and July 2019 (Combined) session.
AIIMS MBBS result updates
Last year, the exam authority released the result for AIIMS MBBS in the wee hours of the morning. The indianexpress.com tried contacting the officials, however, we have not received any update yet
AIIMS MBBS result date and time
The entrance exam for admission to MBBS programmes in AIIMS was held on May 25 and 26, 2019 (Saturday and Sunday). The examination was conducted in two shifts and the result is likely to be declared on June 12, 2019.
AIIMS MBBS result official webiste
The result for the AIIMS MBBS examination is likely to be released on the official website , aiimsexams.org or mbbs.aiimsexams.org.
AIIMS MBBS result 2019: Documents needed
Here is the list of documents needed during the counselling schedule
-- Class 12 mark sheet
-- Class 10 certificate
-- Date of Birth
-- Migration certificate from the university/board
-- Applicable only to candidate belonging to SC/ST/OBC/OPH Category
AIIMS MBBS result 2019: Medical fitness test
Selected candidates will have to appear for the medical examination by a Medical Board consisting of faculty members set up by the respective Institute. "If in the assessment of the Medical Board, a candidate is found medically unfit to the course, then he/she will be not admitted and the decision of the Medical Board shall be final," states the official notification by the AIIMS.
AIIMS MBBS result 2019 today
Based on the results of the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam students will be shortlisted for the counselling process. The schedule for AIIMS MBBS counselling will be released later. The admission to 14 AIIMS is expected to end by August 2019.