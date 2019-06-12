AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 @aiimsexams.org LIVE updates: 3 lakh students registered for 1207 seats

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 LIVE updates: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will declare the result for the entrance exam conducted to enrol students at the undergraduate level – MBBS courses in the AIIMS across the country today – June 12 (Wednesday). The AIIMS MBBS result 2019 will be available at the official website, aiimsexams.org. The entrance exam was conducted on May 25 and May 26 (Saturday and Sunday).

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 LIVE updates: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘academic courses’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on candidate log-in

Step 5: Log-in using details

Step 6: Result will appear

The list of qualifying candidates for online counselling will be released on June 18 (Tuesday). The total number of candidates eligible to participate in the first round of online seat allocation/counselling will be four times the number of seats available in each category.