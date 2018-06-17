AIIMS MBBS result 2018 tomorrow at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS result 2018: Over two lakh candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, aiimsexams.org from 6 pm onwards, as per an official AIIMS MBBS result 2018: Over two lakh candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, aiimsexams.org from 6 pm onwards, as per an official

AIIMS MBBS result 2018: The result of AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance examination will be declared tomorrow, June 18. Over two lakh candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, aiimsexams.org from 6 pm onwards, as per an official. The online examination was conducted in two shifts on May 26 and May 27.

The students rated Physics paper as tough while the Biology paper as easy. “I found Physics paper very tough due to lengthy and complicated calculation nad Biology paper easy. GK and Logical reasoning, Chemistry along with logical reasoning and general knowledge was of moderate level,” said a student.

AIIMS MBBS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enetr your roll number

Step 4: Result will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The counselling process will start in the month of July and the eligible candidates may apply online to choose their college of choices. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India. The colleges atre AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.

