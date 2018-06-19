AIIMS MBBS result 2018: Three Tricity students break into top 10

AIIMS MBBS result 2018: Mehak Arora with her mother in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on Monday. Sagar Mishra (left), AIR 15, is also seen. (Source: Kamleshwar Singh) Mehak Arora with her mother in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on Monday. Sagar Mishra (left), AIR 15, is also seen. (Source: Kamleshwar Singh)

AIIMS MBBS result 2018: Three students of Tricity bagged positions in the top 10 of the AIIMS results announced on Monday. While Mehak Arora clinched All India Rank (AIR) 3, Manraj Singh Sra came AIR fourth and Eishvauk Aggarwal AIR 10. Mehak Arora, who came third in the country, said she aimed to become a doctor ever since she lost her father due to the negligence of doctors. Mehak stays with mother Renu Arora, a chartered accountant. “My father had tooth pain. He was given a wrong injection by the doctors and he died. That day I decided to become a doctor,” she said.

A national player of martial arts, Mehak secured 92.6 per cent in the Class XII CBSE. She did her Class XII from Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35. According to her, consistency and hard work were the keys to success. Mehak had secured AIR 31 in NEET as well. “I would put in six to seven hours of self-study. I suggest that all those preparing for these exams should stay focused but at the same time, must not take any stress,” Mehak said.

Manraj Singh Sra, who secured AIR 4 and resident of Sector 70, Mohali, said his doctor parents inspired him to follow in their footsteps.

“I used to put in eight to 10 hours daily for self-study to prepare for these exams. I feel it is crucial to stay focused and consistent. Also, I feel one shouldn’t be dejected if he doesn’t fair well in the tests conducted ahead of the preparation and just move on with a focused attention,” he said, adding that one should keep himself away from social media especially during the days of preparation. “I don’t even have a Facebook account. Also, I didn’t use any WhatsApp for the last two years as I feel these are a big distraction,” he said.

Manraj had also secured AIR 159 in NEET. He did his schooling from S D Senior Secondary School, Sector 24, wherein he had scored 93.6 per cent in CBSE Class XII.

A resident of Sector 15 Panchkula, Eishvauk Aggarwal, who secured AIR 10, thanked her parents and teachers for her success. “As the syllabus was huge, initially, it seemed a bit difficult but regular studies, setting and achieving daily targets proved really helpful for me,” said Eishvauk, suggesting that all students, preparing for AIIMS, should focus more on physics as the questions are really tough.

Eishvauk, who would put in five hours of self-study daily, said frequent breaks during studies helped her rejuvenate herself. “I would listen to music or go for walks during my break. For my preparation for the competitive exams, I limited my social media activity for two years. I would just use bit of WhatsApp.”

Eishvauk comes from a business family. She did her Class XII from Bhawan Vidyalaya Sector 15 Panchkula with 97.6 per cent. She got a score of AIR 90 in NEET.

Boy from Bihar secures AIR 15

AIR 15 was clinched by Sagar Mishra. A resident of Bihar, Sagar came to Chandigarh with his mother, five years ago, to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.

Attributing his success to his parents and teachers at the coaching institute, Sagar said, “Discipline, dedication and focus are my success mantra. My grandfather died of Parkinsons and my grandmother is a cancer patient. Thus, my grandparents ill-health and my father’s encouragement inspired me to become a doctor.”

His father, Sushil Mishra, is a sergeant in the Air Force while his mother is a housewife. He had done his Class XII from Air Force School, 3 BRD, 31 Industrial area Phase-I, Chandigarh, securing 96.4 per cent marks. Sagar secured AIR 49 in NEET and 1746 in JEE Advanced.

