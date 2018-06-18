AIIMS MBBS result 2018: AIR 2 Ramneek Kaur Mahal aspires to be a neurologist

Bhatinda girl Ramneek Kaur Mahal secured AIR 2 in AIIMS examination this year Bhatinda girl Ramneek Kaur Mahal secured AIR 2 in AIIMS examination this year

AIIMS MBBS 2018: My parents’ involvement and sacrifice for this profession motivates me to pursue medical profession,” said AIR 2 Ramneek Kaur Mahal. Ramneek’s father Amanjeet Singh Mahal is a medical officer in Punjab and mother Brinder Kaur Mahal is a gynaecologist. Bhatinda girl Ramneek secured AIR 2 in AIIMS examination this year. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, the 18-year-old said that she wished to be a neurologist and will pursue MBBS from AIIMS Delhi. The girl also ranked 10th in NEET and 7th in JIPMER.

“The classroom classes of Aakash and my private tutors helped me a lot to get success,” said Ramneek. The topper also took coaching from Allen and Narayana Institute.

Success mantra of AIIMS AIR 2 Ramneek Kaur Mahal

# Follow the classroom material of coaching institutes thoroughly

# Self-study of three to four hours and solve as many questions as possible

What books topper followed

Physics- Pradeep, GC Agarwal, DC Pandey

Chemistry- Pradeep

Biology- Trueman’s Elementary Biology

The topper also performed well in CBSE Class 12 examination. She secured 97.6 per cent marks, with 93 in English, Physics- 98, Biology- 99, Chemistry- 100, Physical Education- 98.

The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through aiimsexams.org. Over two lakh candidates appeared in the examination this year, the counselling of which will start from the month of July.

