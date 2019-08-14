AIIMS MBBS, PG admission schedule 2020 released: Entrance exams in May

AIIMS MBBS, PG admissions 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the exam schedule for admissions for the 2020 batch at its official website, aiimsexams.org.

Advertising

The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses – MBBS and BDS will be conducted on May 30 and 31 (Saturday and Sunday), results for which will be declared on June 16, 2020. For admission to BSc nursing, the stage 1 exam will be held on June 6 and stage II on June 23, 2020.

In video| 22-year-old first in his village to set to be a doctor

As per the schedule, the AIIMS PG entrance exam for admission to MD, MS, MCh and DM/MDS courses will be held on May 3 and result will be notified on May 8.

For the upcoming 2019-20 session, the MBBS admissions are still on. While the AIIMS MBBS result 2019 was declared in June, counselling for the same is still going on. The last date for registration for AIIMS MBBS 2019 has been extended and the counselling round will be conducted on August 20.

From 2019 onwards, AIIMS had introduced two-stage registration process — basic registration and a final one. This decision was taken due to the discrepancy in the details of the candidates. There is no fee for the basic registration and only after verifying the details filled, the candidate can proceed to the final registration. The application form will be soon available at aiimsexams.org.