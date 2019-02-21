AIIMS MBBS final registration begins today, details of application process

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The final registration process for the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) MBBS admission will begin on Thursday, February 21, 2019. According to the official notification, the online registration process will be conducted from February 21 to March 12, 2019.

To complete the online registration process, the candidates have to generate the unique code, and only those candidates whose application is accepted in the basic registration (including uploading of correct images), would be eligible to complete other processes.

The online window to generate the unique code will be available from February 23 to March 12.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘academic courses’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, click on the link ‘Proceed for Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration(PAAR)’

Step 5: Another new page will open, click on ‘undergraduate courses’ button

Step 6: Generate code for the exam you are applying for (MBBS/B.Sc etc)

Step 7: If your application is accepted you will get a code on registered email id and mobile number

Step 8: Make payment

Step 9: Chose the exam centre city.

Candidate will have to submit the application fee and select the city of choice for the exam centre. After completing the processes candidate will be eligible to release the admit card for AIIMS MBBS-2019.

The exam will be conducted through computer-based testing (CBT) mode on May 25 and 26, 2019. It would be held in two shifts.