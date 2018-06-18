AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2018 today, June 18: How to check result at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2018 today, June 18 at aiimsexams.org AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2018 today, June 18 at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS Result 2018: All India Institute Of Medical Science, New Delhi is expected to declare the result of AIIMS MBBS 2018 on June 18, 2018. Over two lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was conducted in two shifts — morning and afternoon in online mode on May 26 and May 27. All the candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website aiimsexams.org from 6 pm onwards.

The AIIMS counselling will be held through online mode and is tentatively scheduled to begin from July 3, 2018. The online AIIMS MBBS counselling 2018 will likely be held in four rounds.

AIIMS New Delhi will declare AIIMS MBBS result 2018 in the form of the roll-number wise and rank-wise merit lists. The result card will include the name of the candidates and their percentile. Also the minimum cut-off marks as well as clearing the merit percentile, making them eligible for first counselling round of AIIMS MBBS 2018.

AIIMS MBBS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – mbbs.aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MBBS result 2018’

Step 3: Enter your ID, password, captcha and click on login

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

AIIMS counselling 2018 procedure

Candidates who qualify the AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance by scoring minimum qualifying percentage will be able to participate in the AIIMS MBBS online counselling.

The AIIMS entrance exam is a gateway for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). Candidates belonging to unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent, those belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) must score at least 45 per cent and those belonging to SC/ST must score at least 40 per cent in order to be considered eligible for further counselling process of AIIMS MBBS.

