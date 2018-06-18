AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2018 Live Updates: Mehak Arora secures AIR 3, results at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 LIVE : The candidates can check the results at aiimsexams.org AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 LIVE : The candidates can check the results at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance examination has been released on the official website, aiimsexams.org along with the merit list. The counselling process will start in the month of July and the eligible candidates may apply online to choose their college of choices. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India.

The AIIMS entrance exam is a gateway for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). Candidates belonging to unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent, those belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) must score at least 45 per cent and those belonging to SC/ST must score at least 40 per cent in order to be considered eligible for further counselling process of AIIMS MBBS.