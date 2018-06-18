Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
  AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2018 Live Updates: Mehak Arora secures AIR 3, results at aiimsexams.org
AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2018 Live Updates: Mehak Arora secures AIR 3, results at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The results of AIIMS MBBS entrance examination has been declared, the candidates can download the rank card from the official website aiimsexams.org

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2018 4:30:51 pm
aiims result, aiims delhi, aiims result 2018, aiims mbbs result 2018 AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 LIVE : The candidates can check the results at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance examination has been released on the official website, aiimsexams.org along with the merit list. The counselling process will start in the month of July and the eligible candidates may apply online to choose their college of choices. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India.

The AIIMS entrance exam is a gateway for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). Candidates belonging to unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent, those belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) must score at least 45 per cent and those belonging to SC/ST must score at least 40 per cent in order to be considered eligible for further counselling process of AIIMS MBBS.

Live Blog

AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 LIVE: Results declared, follow Live Updates in Malayalam   

16:30 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Acceptance or rejection of allotted seat

After allotment of AIIMS institutions to the candidates, they will then need to confirm whether or not they are willing to take admission on the allotted seat. Candidate who will be allotted a seat will be able to take following actions:

1:Actively Refuse the seat

2:Accept the seat and take admission

3:Hold the allotted seat, and also participate in subsequent counselling rounds

16:01 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Seat allotment result

Seats will be allotted as per candidates preferences and their ranks in AIIMS MBBS 2018. The result of seat allotment of AIIMS MBBS 2018 will be published on the official website of AIIMS.

16:00 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2018: Editing and final submission of choices

After the mock allotments students will be able to change their preferred choice if any. The window will be opened for few days only.

15:58 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS counselling 2018: Mock Allotment results

Online mock allotment results will be announced in the first round of counseling. The mock allotment is done to give an idea to the candidates about the counseling procedure and a rough idea about their AIIMS college that they are likely to be allotted as per their present preferences.

15:57 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS Counseling 2018: Exercising the choice preferences (the choice of AIIMS institutions)

After registration, candidates need to mark preference according to their preferences of AIIMS institutions. At the same time, they can add, delete, order or record their preference. After submission candidates will not be able to make any changes until the counseling round ends.

15:54 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS Counseling 2018: Procedure for registration

Counseling registration

Eligible Students need to register for participating in the counselling process of AIIMS MBBS 2018. Candidate can register by just clicking on the link Online Counseling which will be available under the link My page account of eligible candidates. MyPage account is the same account candidates registered at the time of filling their AIIMS MBBS 2018 application form.

15:53 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS counselling 2018: Important dates

First counselling: July 3 to 6, 2018Second counselling: August 3, 2018Third counselling: September 5, 2018Open counselling: September 27, 2018

15:51 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: AIR 3 Mehak Arora

Mehak Arora has secured third position in AIIMS MBBS examination. The girl also ranked 31 in NEET and 14 in JIPMER examination.

15:30 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Mehak Arora secures third position

Mehak Arora has secured third position in AIIMS MBBS examination this year

15:27 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS Counseling 2018: 807 seats available, centre wise seat details

1: AIIMS New Delhi:1072: AIIMS Bhopal:1003: AIIMS Bhubhneshwar:1004: AIIMS Jodhpur:1005: AIIMS Patna:1006: AIIMS Raipur:1007: AIIMS Rishikesh:1008: AIIMS Guntur:509: AIIMS Nagpur:50 

15:24 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2018: Documents required

— AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018— Call letter issued by AIIMS, New Delhi— Date of Birth Proof— Class XII Mark sheet— Migration Certificate— Category certificate from the prescribed authority (For SC/ST/OBC category candidates)— Six passport size photographs— One set of self-attested copies of all certificates

15:22 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS Counseling 2018: Procedure

Candidates who qualify the AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance by scoring minimum qualifying percentage will be able to participate in the first round of AIIMS MBBS online counselling.

15:21 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2019: preparation strategy to score more

A candidate should divide the last one month of preparation equally among three key areas — assessing the weak areas, solving questions based on the exam pattern and practising mock tests. The most important chapters should be dealt with first and the least important of them should be kept aside for practice at a later stage.

15:17 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2019 preparation strategy: Study hours with short breaks

Make a realistic timetable for the last month’s preparation and follow it rigorously. Studying with intervals or small breaks will help overcome stress. Remember that qualitative study is more important than just the number of hours put in.

15:15 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: How was the question paper

As per experts, the question paper was slightly towards the difficult side with physics being the toughest o the four (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and General Knowledge). Other sections were moderately difficult and students who have covered all the topics should be scoring well I these three domains. The moderate levels of Chemistry, Physics, and GK is a good way to balance out the difficulties in the Physics domain. Physics saw a few questions which are quite challenging for the students and a major part of Chemistry dealt with organic chemistry.

15:10 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Top 9 rank holders from Allen Institute, Kota, says institute

As per Kota's Allen Institute, out of top 10 rank holders, 9 are their students. These students are either part of their classroom coaching or distance learning programme. Last year, the institute claimed all top 10 AIR holders from their institute

15:05 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS result 2018: Total number of candidates selected four times number of seats advertised  

As per a note on the official website, the total numbers of candidates eligible for the mock round for the first round of seat allocation or online counselling are four times the actual number of seats advertised in each category.

14:57 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Counselling in four rounds

The AIIMS counselling will be held through online mode and is tentatively scheduled to begin from July 3, 2018. The online AIIMS MBBS counselling 2018 will likely be held in four rounds.

14:54 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Apart from Delhi, 8 centres available for students

The AIIMS entrance exam is a gateway for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). Candidates belonging to unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent, those belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) must score at least 45 per cent and those belonging to SC/ST must score at least 40 per cent in order to be considered eligible for further counselling process of AIIMS MBBS.

14:50 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – mbbs.aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MBBS result 2018’

Step 3: A pdf file of rank list will open

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

14:49 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Merit list

14:46 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Rank-wise selected candidates

14:43 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: List does not contain all eligible candidates

This is NOT the complete list of all candidates who have qualified in the above examination. This list only includes those eligible candidates equivalent to four times the total number of seats available in all the above AIIMS.

14:39 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Candidates to note on tie cases

All tie cases (those with equal overall percentiles) have been resolved as mentioned in the prospectus using percentiles of Biology followed by Chemistry, followed by Physics and then by Date of Birth (older candidates being placed above younger one).

14:34 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Download rank card from aiimsexams.org

Candidates other than those who are not mentioned in this list can view their rank and percentile in the website www.aiimsexams.org after navigating through the Academic tab using their login credentials.

14:32 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2018: List of centres available

AIIMS, New Delhi has initiated the process for Seat Allocation/Online Counselling for admission to MBBS in AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Mangalagiri (Guntur,), and Nagpur for the session 2018.

14:21 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Category wise cut-off

The general or unreserved category candidates percentile is 98.83 while for OBC (NCL) is 97.01 or SC/ST is 93.65

14:19 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS counselling 2018: List of candidates selected for counselling

14:13 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS counselling: Mock seat allocation likely on June 23

The mock round of seat allocation or the online counselling is expected to begin on June 23, 2018 followed by later rounds of counselling. The details will be available at www.aiimsexams.org very shortly.

14:10 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Rank-wise candidates selected for counselling

14:06 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: List of candidates selected for first counselling rank-wise

14:01 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: List of candidates selected for first counselling

13:55 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS counselling 2018: Candidates advise to visit official website for latest update

All candidates may view/download their results in the website www.aiimsexams.org. In addition, candidatesare advised to visit the website regularly for further latest updates including details of procedure of SeatAllocation/Online Counselling, Schedule and dates etc.The

13:53 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: No individual offer letter by post

The offer letter will be uploaded on the official website of the AIIMS entrance exam in some days. Candidates can download the same from the official website. No individual letter will be sent by post.

13:50 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018 results: Candidates can choose centres of choice

Candidates will exercise their choice/s of the Institute through Online counselling process as per their rankin their respective category. Choice thus made will be final and no claim will be entertained in this regardthereafter.

13:46 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Eligible candidates for counselling

The total numbers of candidates eligible for the Mock Round/ 1st round of Seat Allocation/ Online Counselling are four times the actual number of seats advertised in each category. This list therefore does not include all candidates who have qualified based on the percentile cut-offs for each category as mentioned at the end of this notification.

13:36 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS 2018: Counselling to start soon

The counselling process may start from the end of June or first week of July. For latest update, the candidates are advised to visit the official website, aiimsexams.org on a regular basis.

13:29 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2018 declared at aiimsexams.org

The result of AIIMS MBBS entrance examination has been declared. Over two lakh candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, aiimsexams.org,

aiimsexams.org, aiims mbbs 2018, aiims mbbs results, aiims mbbs counselling AIIMS MBBS result 2018 has been announced

The result of AIIMS MBBS entrance examination has been declared. To check the result, the candidates have to visit the official website, aiimsexams.org. On the official website, the candidates have to click on the 'Result' tab. In the new window, candidates have to enter their roll number. After that results will be appeared on the screen. The candidates have to download the result for further reference.

