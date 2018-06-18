AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2018 Live Updates: Mehak Arora secures AIR 3, results at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance examination has been released on the official website, aiimsexams.org along with the merit list. The counselling process will start in the month of July and the eligible candidates may apply online to choose their college of choices. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India.
The AIIMS entrance exam is a gateway for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). Candidates belonging to unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent, those belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) must score at least 45 per cent and those belonging to SC/ST must score at least 40 per cent in order to be considered eligible for further counselling process of AIIMS MBBS.
After allotment of AIIMS institutions to the candidates, they will then need to confirm whether or not they are willing to take admission on the allotted seat. Candidate who will be allotted a seat will be able to take following actions:
1:Actively Refuse the seat
2:Accept the seat and take admission
3:Hold the allotted seat, and also participate in subsequent counselling rounds
Seats will be allotted as per candidates preferences and their ranks in AIIMS MBBS 2018. The result of seat allotment of AIIMS MBBS 2018 will be published on the official website of AIIMS.
After the mock allotments students will be able to change their preferred choice if any. The window will be opened for few days only.
Online mock allotment results will be announced in the first round of counseling. The mock allotment is done to give an idea to the candidates about the counseling procedure and a rough idea about their AIIMS college that they are likely to be allotted as per their present preferences.
After registration, candidates need to mark preference according to their preferences of AIIMS institutions. At the same time, they can add, delete, order or record their preference. After submission candidates will not be able to make any changes until the counseling round ends.
Counseling registration
Eligible Students need to register for participating in the counselling process of AIIMS MBBS 2018. Candidate can register by just clicking on the link Online Counseling which will be available under the link My page account of eligible candidates. MyPage account is the same account candidates registered at the time of filling their AIIMS MBBS 2018 application form.
First counselling: July 3 to 6, 2018Second counselling: August 3, 2018Third counselling: September 5, 2018Open counselling: September 27, 2018
Mehak Arora has secured third position in AIIMS MBBS examination. The girl also ranked 31 in NEET and 14 in JIPMER examination.
1: AIIMS New Delhi:1072: AIIMS Bhopal:1003: AIIMS Bhubhneshwar:1004: AIIMS Jodhpur:1005: AIIMS Patna:1006: AIIMS Raipur:1007: AIIMS Rishikesh:1008: AIIMS Guntur:509: AIIMS Nagpur:50
— AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2018— Call letter issued by AIIMS, New Delhi— Date of Birth Proof— Class XII Mark sheet— Migration Certificate— Category certificate from the prescribed authority (For SC/ST/OBC category candidates)— Six passport size photographs— One set of self-attested copies of all certificates
Candidates who qualify the AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance by scoring minimum qualifying percentage will be able to participate in the first round of AIIMS MBBS online counselling.
A candidate should divide the last one month of preparation equally among three key areas — assessing the weak areas, solving questions based on the exam pattern and practising mock tests. The most important chapters should be dealt with first and the least important of them should be kept aside for practice at a later stage.
Make a realistic timetable for the last month’s preparation and follow it rigorously. Studying with intervals or small breaks will help overcome stress. Remember that qualitative study is more important than just the number of hours put in.
As per experts, the question paper was slightly towards the difficult side with physics being the toughest o the four (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and General Knowledge). Other sections were moderately difficult and students who have covered all the topics should be scoring well I these three domains. The moderate levels of Chemistry, Physics, and GK is a good way to balance out the difficulties in the Physics domain. Physics saw a few questions which are quite challenging for the students and a major part of Chemistry dealt with organic chemistry.
As per Kota's Allen Institute, out of top 10 rank holders, 9 are their students. These students are either part of their classroom coaching or distance learning programme. Last year, the institute claimed all top 10 AIR holders from their institute
As per a note on the official website, the total numbers of candidates eligible for the mock round for the first round of seat allocation or online counselling are four times the actual number of seats advertised in each category.
The AIIMS counselling will be held through online mode and is tentatively scheduled to begin from July 3, 2018. The online AIIMS MBBS counselling 2018 will likely be held in four rounds.
Step 1: Visit the official website – mbbs.aiimsexams.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MBBS result 2018’
Step 3: A pdf file of rank list will open
Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference
This is NOT the complete list of all candidates who have qualified in the above examination. This list only includes those eligible candidates equivalent to four times the total number of seats available in all the above AIIMS.
All tie cases (those with equal overall percentiles) have been resolved as mentioned in the prospectus using percentiles of Biology followed by Chemistry, followed by Physics and then by Date of Birth (older candidates being placed above younger one).
Candidates other than those who are not mentioned in this list can view their rank and percentile in the website www.aiimsexams.org after navigating through the Academic tab using their login credentials.
AIIMS, New Delhi has initiated the process for Seat Allocation/Online Counselling for admission to MBBS in AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Mangalagiri (Guntur,), and Nagpur for the session 2018.
The general or unreserved category candidates percentile is 98.83 while for OBC (NCL) is 97.01 or SC/ST is 93.65
The mock round of seat allocation or the online counselling is expected to begin on June 23, 2018 followed by later rounds of counselling. The details will be available at www.aiimsexams.org very shortly.
All candidates may view/download their results in the website www.aiimsexams.org. In addition, candidatesare advised to visit the website regularly for further latest updates including details of procedure of SeatAllocation/Online Counselling, Schedule and dates etc.The
The offer letter will be uploaded on the official website of the AIIMS entrance exam in some days. Candidates can download the same from the official website. No individual letter will be sent by post.
Candidates will exercise their choice/s of the Institute through Online counselling process as per their rankin their respective category. Choice thus made will be final and no claim will be entertained in this regardthereafter.
The total numbers of candidates eligible for the Mock Round/ 1st round of Seat Allocation/ Online Counselling are four times the actual number of seats advertised in each category. This list therefore does not include all candidates who have qualified based on the percentile cut-offs for each category as mentioned at the end of this notification.
The counselling process may start from the end of June or first week of July. For latest update, the candidates are advised to visit the official website, aiimsexams.org on a regular basis.
The result of AIIMS MBBS entrance examination has been declared. Over two lakh candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, aiimsexams.org,