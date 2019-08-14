AIIMS MBBS counselling last date extended, know how to apply

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has extended the deadline to register for the open round of seat allocation or counselling. The last round of counselling was expected to end on August 13 but now will continue till noon of August 16, as per the latest notification.

Only those candidates who have cleared the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2019 with the required cut-off are eligible to apply. The cut-off for unreserved category candidates is 50 per cent and for SC/ST candidates it is 40 per cent

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: Cut-off for open category

The open round of seat allocation or counselling will be held on August 20 at the Jawaharlal Auditorium, AIIMS New Delhi. The eligible candidates will have to register themselves online to be able to participate.

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: Documents needed

— Certificate of having passed the 10+2 or equivalent examinations, showing the subject offered by him/her in the examination

— Certificate from the Board from which he/she passed the High School/Higher Secondary Examination, showing his/her date of birth

— Certificate/mark sheet from the Board from which he/she passed the 10+2 or equivalent examination showing that he/she has secured 60 per cent or more marks (50 per cent in case of SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability) in aggregate in English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

— Migration certificate from the University/Board last attended by him/her.

— Applicable only to candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste/Tribe/OBC/OPH Category

Meanwhile, the exam dates for admissions for the 2020-21 batch have also been announced by AIIMS. Those who clear exam, meet cut-off will have to appear for seat allocation and counselling process.