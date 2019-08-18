AIIMS MBBS counselling dates rescheduled

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has rescheduled the dates for the MBBS counselling from August 20-21 to 26-27.

“Considering the large number of candidates and guardians participating in the Open Round of Counselling (AIIMS-MBBS-2019), under the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided by the competent authority that for adequate arrangement and ensuring safety, the Open Round of Counselling has been rescheduled from 20th and 21st August to 26th and 27th August 2019. The online registration for Open Round of Counselling is reopened till 21st August 2019, 5.00 pm,” read the official notification.

Candidates who take seats in any AIIMS during Open Round of Counselling are required to stay back for Medical Check-up on 27/08/2019 and 28/08/2019 (if needed) to be held at AIIMS, New Delhi for all AIIMS. The fees and formalities related to admission to all AIIMS, shall be completed at AIIMS Delhi, the notification mentioned.

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: Check cut-off

The cut-off for unreserved category candidates is 50 per cent and for SC/ST candidates it is 40 per cent

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: Documents needed

— Certificate of having passed the 10+2 or equivalent examinations, showing the subject offered by him/her in the examination

— Certificate from the Board from which he/she passed the High School/Higher Secondary Examination, showing his/her date of birth

— Certificate/mark sheet from the Board from which he/she passed the 10+2 or equivalent examination showing that he/she has secured 60 per cent or more marks (50 per cent in case of SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability) in aggregate in English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology

— Migration certificate from the University/Board last attended by him/her

— Applicable only to candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste/Tribe/OBC/OPH Category