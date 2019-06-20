AIIMS MBBS counselling begins: Here’s how to register for seat allotment

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has begun the counselling process for the AIIMS MBBS admissions 2019 today – June 20 (Thursday). Candidates can register at the website, aiimsexams.org. After registration, candidates will be redirected to ‘My page’ where they can select colleges based on choice.

Based on choice and merit, seats will be further allotted to candidates. The result for the announced AIIMS MBBS entrance exam was declared on June 12, 2019. The exam, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses, was held on May 25 and May 26, in two shifts.

The total number of candidates eligible to participate in the first round of online seat allocation/counselling will be four times the number of seats available in each category. The list of qualifying candidates for online counselling was released on June 18. Admitted candidates must attend the Orientation Programme and join classes on August 1, 2019; for AIIMS Delhi, the same will be held on July 16.

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: Documents needed

Following is a list of documents needed for the counselling process:

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Class 10 certificate

— Date of Birth

— Migration certificate from the university/board

— Applicable only to candidate belonging to SC/ST/OBC/OPH Category

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: Medical fitness test

Shortlisted candidates have to appear for the medical examination by a Medical Board comprising of faculty members set up by the respective institute. “If in the assessment of the Medical Board, a candidate is found medically unfit for the course, then he/she will be not admitted and the decision of the Medical Board shall be final,” as per the AIIMS official notification.