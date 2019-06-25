AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: Mock seat allocation results declared, how to check

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: The results of the AIIMS MBBS mock seat allocation has been declared. The candidates can check the allocation results through the website aiimsexams.org. The first round of seat allocation will be declared on June 29, 2019.

Advertising

“As per the schedule for AIIMS MBBS-2019 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling (Including Mock Round) for AIIMS MBBS-2019 of AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Mangalagiri (Guntur), Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bathinda, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Kalyani, Rae Bareli and Telangana; the eligible candidates have exercised the choices (AIIMS) from 11:00 am 20.06.2019 to 5:00 pm 21.06.2019,” mentioned the notification.

“Accordingly, the allocation of Seats (AIIMS) for the Mock Round has been done in accordance with the General Rules for 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling for AIIMS MBBS-2019 (Including Mock Round) provided on the Website aiimsexams.org,” read the the offical notification.

NEET 2019 counselling: Registration and choice filling date extended

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the new registration and choice filling process for the first round of counselling for admission to undergraduate level medical and dental courses. In a note published on the official website, the exam authority has announced the extension of registration facility for NEET 2019 counselling “until further notice”. Earlier the authority had extended the registrations for first round till June 25 by 11 am.

Based on the choices and merit, seat allocation list was to be released on June 26, and the result to be available on June 27. Those who successfully verify their documents from June 28 to July 3, 2019, will be granted seats or admissions.