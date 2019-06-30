AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: First round seat allotment result released, how to check via website

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: The results of the AIIMS MBBS first round seat allotment has been released. The candidates can check their name through the website aiimsexams.org.

“In continuation with Notice No.38/2019 dated 25.06.2019 and as per the schedule for Mock Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling for AIIMS PG courses in MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, July 2019 Session of AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur & Rishikesh; the following eligible candidates have exercised the choices (AIIMS and subject/specialty) from 11:00 am 25.06.2019 to 5:00 pm 26.06.2019,” read the official notification.

“Accordingly, the allocation of Seats (AIIMS and Subject/Specialty) for the Mock Round has been done in accordance with the General Rules for Online Seat Allocation/Counselling provided at the end of this document,” the official notification mentioned.

AIIMS MBBS first round seat allotment result declared, how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf file with name of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has earlier extended the new registration and choice filling process for the first round of counselling for admission to undergraduate level medical and dental courses.

Based on the choices and merit, seat allocation list was released. Those who successfully verify their documents from June 28 to July 3, 2019, will be granted seats or admissions.