AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: Admission based on first round seat allotment begins today

AIIMS MBBS counselling 2019: The admission to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) based on first round seat allotment results has started from Monday, July 1, 2019. The allotment result was released yesterday, and the name of the selected candidates was available on the website aiimsexams.org.

“In continuation with Notice No.38/2019 dated 25.06.2019 and as per the schedule for Mock Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling for AIIMS PG courses in MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, July 2019 Session of AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur & Rishikesh; the following eligible candidates have exercised the choices (AIIMS and subject/specialty) from 11:00 am 25.06.2019 to 5:00 pm 26.06.2019,” read the official notification.

“Accordingly, the allocation of Seats (AIIMS and Subject/Specialty) for the Mock Round has been done in accordance with the General Rules for Online Seat Allocation/Counselling provided at the end of this document,” the official notification mentioned.

Documents required during admission

– Copy of downloaded AIIMS MBBS admit card

– AIIMS MBBS 2019 mark sheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– Latest education certificates

– Medical fitness certificate

— Copy of receipt of online fee payment

Based on the choices and merit, seat allocation list was released. Those who successfully verify their documents till July 3, 2019, will be granted seats or admissions.