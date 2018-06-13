AIIMS MBBS 2018 Date and Time: Result to be declared on this date, counselling from July

AIIMS MBBS 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website aiimsexams.org from 6 pm, said the official AIIMS MBBS 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website aiimsexams.org from 6 pm, said the official

AIIMS MBBS 2018: Over two lakh candidates who have appeared for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance examination will get their results on June 18. “The result of AIIMS MBBS 2018 examination will be declared on June 18 evening,” confirmed an official from the AIIMS examination cell. All the candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website aiimsexams.org from 6 pm onwards, said the official. The counselling process may begin from the first week of July, the official mentioned.

This year, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences conducted the examinations in two shifts, morning and afternoon in online mode on May 26 and May 27. Coming out from the examination hall, the students rated Physics paper as tough while the Biology paper as easy. “I found Physics paper very tough due to lengthy and complicated calculation nad Biology paper easy. GK and Logical reasoning, Chemistry along with logical reasoning and general knowledge was of moderate level,” said a student.

AIIMS MBBS 2018 paper pattern

The MBBS exams contained a total of 200 questions. There were multiple choice questions and reason assertion-based questions having one mark each.For a correct answer one mark will be awarded, and for a wrong answer 1/3 marks will be deducted.

Physics: 60

Chemistry: 60

Biology(Botany+Zoology): 60

General Knowledge: 20.

Cut-off percentage in 2017

Last year, a total of 4905 candidates qualified in this examination. 1828 female and 2077 male candidates were eligible for the counselling session for admission in AIIMS. The cut-off percentage last year for the eneral category was 50 per cent, while for OBC it was 45 per cent and for SC/ST it was 40 per cent. The percentile for the general category last year was 99.0014978, for OBC it was 97.4205359 and for SC/ST it was 94.1220114.

This year, two new AIIMS campuses offering 50 seats each will also be opened for admissions from this year onwards.

