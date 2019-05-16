AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019 released at 5 pm at aiimsexams.org: How to download

AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released the admit card for the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2019 on May 15, 2019 (Wednesday). The admit card or hall ticket for MBBS entrance exam is available at the official website, mbbs.aiimsexams.org. From this year onwards, AIIMS introduced two-step registration process for MBBS entrance.

Follow AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019 @aiimsexams.org LIVE UPDATES

Advertising

The AIIMS MBBS 2019 will be conducted on May 25 and May 26, 2019. Both the exams will be conducted in two shifts — the first shift will begin from 9 am and second from 2:30 pm. The MBBS entrance exam will be held in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

READ | Syllabus, paper pattern of AIIMS MBBS 2019 examination

The results are expected on June 12, 2019. The schedule for AIIMS MBBS counselling will be released later. The admission to 14 AIIMS is expected to end by August 2019.

AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website, aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on ‘academic courses’

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘MBBS’

Step 4: In the pop-up box, click ‘proceed’

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Admit card will appear

Read| Top medical colleges in India

Advertising

Take out the printout of the admit card. No candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall without a valid admit card. The NEET 2019 has already been conducted for medical and dental undergraduate courses across India but for admissions to AIIMS – one of the medical primiar colleges in India.

The minimum aggregate marks (English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology) obtained in the qualifying exam to appear in the examination is 60 per cent marks for OBC & General category and 50 per cent for SC/ST/OPH candidates.