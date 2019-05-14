AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019 release date and time

AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will release the admit card or hall ticket for the undergraduate admission entrance exam, AIIMS MBBS 2019 on May 15, 2019 (Wednesday). Students who have completed the two-step registration process will be able to download the AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019 from the official website, aiimsexams.org.

The entrance exam for admission to MBBS programmes will be conducted on May 25 and 26, 2019 (Saturday and Sunday). The exam will be conducted in two shifts and the result for which is expected by June 12, 2019 (Wednesday).

AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbbs.aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MBBS admit card 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the MBBS admit card 2019 from the official website and take a print out. No candidate will be able to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card.

Meanwhile, today – May 14, 2019 is the last day for candidates belonging to PwD category to upload their applications for having a scribe in the exam, if any.

Based on the results of the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam students will be shortlisted for the counselling process. The schedule for AIIMS MBBS counselling will be released later. The admission to 14 AIIMS is expected to end by August 2019.