AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019 @aiimsexams.org highlights: Admit card released, check how to download

Advertising

AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019 highlights: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) today released the admit card or hall ticket for the undergraduate admission entrance exam, AIIMS MBBS 2019 today on May 15, 2019 (Wednesday). Students who have completed the two-step registration process will be able to download the AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019 from the official website, aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbbs.aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MBBS admit card 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the MBBS admit card 2019 from the official website and take a print out. No candidate will be able to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card.