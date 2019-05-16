AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019 @aiimsexams.org highlights: Admit card released, check how to download
AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019: Candidates need to download the AIIMS MBBS hall ticket from aiimsexams.org. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 and 26, 2109.
AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019 highlights: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) today released the admit card or hall ticket for the undergraduate admission entrance exam, AIIMS MBBS 2019 today on May 15, 2019 (Wednesday). Students who have completed the two-step registration process will be able to download the AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019 from the official website, aiimsexams.org.
AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, mbbs.aiimsexams.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MBBS admit card 2019’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Admit card will appear
Candidates need to download the MBBS admit card 2019 from the official website and take a print out. No candidate will be able to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card.
Admit card released
Admit card for the AIIMS MBBS examination has been released.
2 step registration process required to download the AIIMS admit card 2019
Students who have completed the two-step registration process will be able to download their admit card from the official website aiimsexams.org
Items banned inside the examination hall
Items which candidates cannot take inside the examination hall include — clips, bands, hats, caps, scarf, and similar headgear as well as goggles, thick-soled footwear and large buttons (more than 1.5 cms).Mobile phones, wristwatches and an electronic device including those capable of transmission and receipt of any data in any form, pens, papers, books, bottles etc are also forbidden. Ornaments of any sort are not allowed.
Report to the examination centre on time
Candidates are requested to reach the examination centre at the reporting time mentioned in the admit card. Anyone who is late won’t be allowed to appear for the exam in any condition.
Rules and instructions to follow on the exam day
Carry the admit card. The admit card conprises of details such as roll number, examination centre, exam duration etc. Along with the admit card, candidates are also required to carry a valid photo ID proof in original (passport, aadhaar card , PAN card, voters ID, driving license)
AIIMS MBBS exam scheduled to be conducted on May 25 and May 26, 2019
The entrance exam for admission to MBBS prgrammes in AIIMS will be held on 25 May and 26 May, 2019 (Saturday and Sunday). The examination will be conducted in two shifts and the result is likely to be declared on 12 June, 2019.
AIIMS MBBS exam admit card to be released today
The admit card for the AIIMS MBBS examination is likely to be released on the official website , aiimsexams.org or mbbs.aii,sexams.org.
The AIIMS MBBS 2019 will be conducted on May 25 and May 26, 2019. Both the exams will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift will begin from 9 am and second from 2:30 pm. The MBBS entrance exam will be held in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.
Based on the results of the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam students will be shortlisted for the counselling process. The schedule for AIIMS MBBS counselling will be released later. The admission to 14 AIIMS is expected to end by August 2019.
