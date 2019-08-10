AIIMS MBBS admissions 3rd allotment list released: Check documents needed, how to transfer

AIIMS MBBS admissions 2019: The result of the third round of seat allotment for admission to MBBS courses in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country has been declared at the official website, aiimsexams.org. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the third round will have to visit the official website and acceptance or refusal their seat by 5 pm, August 14.

Candidates will have to bring their original documents along with a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs 1 lakh and offer letter to the allotted AIIMS before the deadline for document verification and booking their seats. Those who fail to do so will not be able to claim their seat and the said seat will be open to others in the next round as per the rules.

AIIMS MBBS admissions 2019: Documents needed

— Offer letter

— Seat allocation letter

— Registration slip

— Admit card by AIIMS

— Self-attested copy of class 10 and 12 mark sheets

— Reservation certificates

In case a candidate wishes to change the institute allotted to them in the second round and wish to take admission in the one allotted in the third round, instead will have to report at the newly allotted AIIMS. The candidate’s documents and DD will be transferred internally.

Those who clear the AIIMS entrance exam conducted on May 25 and May 26 (Saturday and Sunday) are eligible to take admission in AIIMS MBBS courses.