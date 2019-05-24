AIIMS MBBS 2019 tomorrow: Last minute tips and tricks

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The All India Institutions of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct the the MBBS entrance exam on May 25 and 26, 2019 for admission to undergraduate medical courses in AIIMS across India. Both the exams will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift will begin from 9 am and second from 2:30 pm.

The MBBS entrance exam will be held in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Follow these tips and tricks before appearing for exams

Call letter: Make sure you keep your AIIMS MBBS admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar card) in a day in advance. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/ identity card issued by school or college/ gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication device

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rus

Maintain a positive attitude: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in an exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations

Time management: Do not dedicate more than 30-40 seconds on one particular question. In case you are confused or are unaware of the answer, move on to the next question and come back and attempt them in the end. As there would be negative marking, be careful and answer only those questions for which you are 100 per cent sure.

Based on the results of the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam students will be shortlisted for the counselling process. The schedule for AIIMS MBBS counselling will be released later. The admission to 14 AIIMS is expected to end by August 2019.