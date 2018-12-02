AIIMS MBBS 2019: Registration from today; eligibility, application, exam date, syllabus

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The online registration process for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS MBBS) 2019 examination will begin today, that is, November 30, 2018. The candidates can apply online till January 3, and the examinations will be conducted on May 25 and 26, 2019. The online application link will be available at aiimsexams.org.

Advertising

Read | NEET 2019 application: Registration date extended, apply by December 7 at ntaneet.nic.in

From this year, the process of registration will take place in two stages — basic and final. This is to help in avoiding the last minute rush and the discrepancy in the forms. There is no fee for the basic registration and only after verifying the details filled, the candidate can proceed to the final registration.

READ | AIIMS MBBS 2019: How to apply in two-way registration process?

Advertising

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed or be appearing or have appeared (and awaiting result) for class 12 examination or its equivalent with the subjects including English, physics, chemistry and biology with 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST/OPH candidates) in aggregate

Minimum marks: Candidates belonging to unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent, those belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) must score at least 45 per cent and those belonging to SC/ST must score at least 40 per cent in order to be considered eligible for further counselling process of AIIMS MBBS.

READ | Syllabus, paper pattern of AIIMS MBBS 2019 examination

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Exam pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions.

AIIMS 2019 syllabus: Subject wise important topics

Physics: Kinematics, laws of motion, rotational mechanics and modern physics

Chemistry: Organic chemistry is the most important one followed by aldehydes, equilibrium, chemical kinetics, ketone and carboxylic acid

Biology: Genetics, systematics, cells, human health and diseases

AIIMS MBBS entrance examination 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online registration process: November 30

Last date to apply online: January 3

Status update (accepted and not accepted) of Basic Registration: January 7

Correction of deficiencies in the basic registration process: January 8 to 18

Final status (accepted and rejected) of Basic registration for MBBS-2019: January 22

Uploading prospectus: January 29

Generation of code for final registration: January 29 to February 17, 2019

Final registration: February 21 to March 12, 2019

Admit cards: May 15

Date of examinations: May 25 and May 26, 2019.

Advertising

The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination will be conducted on May 25 and 26 in two halves, morning shift (9 am- 12 noon) and afternoon shift (3 pm to 6 pm) at various centres across the country.