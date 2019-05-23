AIIMS MBBS 2019: Important topics to revise, exam pattern and other instructions

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The All India Institutions of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on May 25 and 26, 2019 for admission to undergraduate medical courses in AIIMS across India. The admit cards have been released at aiimsexams.org.

For an aspiring medical student, securing admission in AIIMS is not less than a dream. With only a couple of days left for the exam, here are a few tips that can help you master AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2019.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Exam pattern

Unlike the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam demands a deeper understanding of the subject and in-depth knowledge of concepts yet within the domain of NCERT.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Important topics

By now, a competent contender must have had a hang of the entire syllabus. For last minute revisions, one must follow NCERT. Yesteryears’ toppers have sworn by the books. Here are the subject-wise important topics to revise before the exam:

Physics: Laws of motion, Work, Energy & Power, System of particles & Rotational Motion, Mechanical properties of Fluids, Oscillations, Electrostatic potential and Capacitance, Current Electricity, Electric Charges and Field and Semiconductors

Chemistry: Organic Chemistry: Some basic principles & Techniques, Hydrocarbon, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Alcohols, phenols and ethers, Aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids, Amines (Organic Compound containing nitrogen), Chemical Bonding and Molecular structure, The p-block elements, Co-ordination Compounds, Equilibrium Thermodynamics and Electrochemistry

Biology: Biological Classification, Morphology of Flowering Plants, Biomolecules, Body Fluids & Circulation, Plant Kingdom, Photosynthesis in Higher Plants, Respiration in Plants, Excretory Products & their Elimination, Neural Control & Coordination, Human Reproduction, Principles of Inheritance & Variation, Molecular Basis of Inheritance, Organisms and Populations, Ecosystem, Evolution: Theories & Evidences and Human Health & Disease

In addition, you must practice questions of quantitative aptitude and logical thinking. Usually, up to 10 questions are based on this section in the exam.

Practice assertion reason type questions: Since AIIMS MBBS entrance exam tests the reasoning skills of the applicant, it is imperative for candidates to prepare for the same. More often than not exact sentences are lifted from the main text, exercises and their answers at the back, etc. The focus should be on words like — hence, thus, since, therefore, because — as they play a key role in determining the correct answer. While the statement that presents an opinion, a fact, or a comment is the assertion, the other statement is the reason. A thorough practice of the same can help you secure a fantastic rank.

Brush up general knowledge: Although the GK section may not a priority for many candidates, it is certainly scoring. Hence, students should keep up to date with the current affairs and also brush up their knowledge of past events and important happenings. Emphasis should be on last one year’s important news and affairs. This knowledge will not only help them bag a good score in AIIMS MBBS entrance exam but will also help them in the future. Therefore, do take out time to attempt the GK section.

Pay heed to negative marking: It is to be noted that negative marking plays an important role in the exam. While every correct answer will award you 1 mark, for every wrong answer 1/3rd mark will be deducted from your score. Hence, it is strongly recommended to attempt questions that you are very confident about. Otherwise, it can lead to negative marking and consequently a low score.

Practice CBTs: Unlike NEET which is conducted in the pen and paper mode, AIIMS MBBS entrance exam is a Computer Based Test (CBT). It is, thus, common for students who are not familiar with CBT mode to get a little anxious. If you have not had the chance to practice CBT mode, it is still not late. A good practice of the same can solve the problem for you. So attempt as many online/CBT mock tests as possible.

Devise an exam strategy: With barely a few days to go, it is important for you to devise an exam strategy well in advance. A sound strategy will not only help you get maximum answers right but also help you complete the paper in time. It is always advised to attempt the section that you are most confident about. Usually, the Physics section takes more time as it requires lengthy calculations. Additionally, you should keep in mind that in the final merit list, your performance in the Biology section will be given maximum leverage. So, you need to devise a strategy keeping all the details and particularities in mind.

Apart from that, do not compromise on your sleep. Eat nutritious food and take care of your health. With that, it is important to keep anxious thoughts at bay and not let them interfere with your learning and preparation. Indulging in light exercises, yoga, meditation or just a brisk walk in the lap of nature can help calm your mind and evoke positivity.

— The author is the National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services Limited.