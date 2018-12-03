AIIMS MBBS 2019: How to apply in two-way registration process?

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The admission link will activate for the All India Institute of Medical Science entrance exam 2019 for the admission to MBBS programme shortly. The online applications will be accepted till January 3, 2019. The AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2019 will be conducted on May 25 and 26, 2019.

Advertising

Read | AIIMS MBBS 2019: Registration from today; eligibility, application, exam date, syllabus

Candidates willing to apply can start registering at the official website – aiimsexam.org. The exam is for candidates who have scored 60 per cent marks or above in their class 12 exam. There is a relaxation of minimum marks for the reserved category students.

READ | AIIMS MBBS 2019: Know the documents required for the registration process

Advertising

AIIMS MBBS 2019: How to apply

The registration will be two-stage process combining of basic and final registration. Those whose applications are accepted at basic registration level can only file for the final registration. Major rejections are due to improper filling of details other than educational qualifications, states the official notice.

Step 1 – Basic registration: In the first stage, applicants need to register by filling basic details and uploading images

Step 2 – Candidates whose registration has been accepted will be given an identification or id number

Step 3 – After closing of basic registration on January 3, 2019 no applications will be accepted

READ | AIIMS MBBS 2019: Basic registration begins, apply at aiimsexams.org

Step 4 – Final registration: In final registrations candidates will have to fill in the same details again using their identity number. While the basic registration is valid for AIIMS MBBS exam 2019 and 2020, the final registration will be only for 2019. Those who do not wish to appear this year should not do final registration this year.

Note: Only those whose basic application is correctly filled and accepted will be eligible for the final registration.

Advertising

The AIIMS MBBS candidates will be eligible for admission in AIIMS, New Delhi and 14 other AIIMS including Bhatinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.