AIIMS MBBS 2019: Exams on May 25, 26, check syllabus, paper pattern

AIIMS MBBS 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS MBBS) 2019 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 and 26, 2019. The basic registration process for the AIIMS examination has been started, the candidates can apply through the official website, aiimsexams.org.

From this year, the process of registration will take place in two stages — basic and final. This is to help in avoiding the last minute rush and the discrepancy in the forms. There is no fee for the basic registration and only after verifying the details filled, the candidate can proceed to the final registration.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Syllabus in detail

Physics

1. Kinematics

2. Laws of motion

3. Electrostatics

4. Magnetism and magnetic effects of Current

5. Rotational mechanics

6. Current Electricity

7. Optics

8. Electromagnetic Waves

9. Nuclei, atoms and its structure

10. Modern physics

Chemistry

1. Classification of Elements

2. Solid state

3. Surface Chemistry

5. Structure of Atom

6. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

7. Properties of Matter- Gases and Liquids

8. Chemical Kinetics

9. p- block elements

10. d and f block elements

11. Haloalkenes and Haloarenes

12. Polymers

13. Aldehydes, Carbooxylic acids

14. Organic compounds containing Nitrogen

Biology

1. Cell structure and function

2. Human physiology

3. Reproduction

4. Genetics and evolution

5. Biology and Human welfare

6. Biotechnology and its applications

7. Ecology and environment.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Paper pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions.